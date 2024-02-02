Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.22 on Monday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,345,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 253,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

