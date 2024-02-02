TD Securities Raises ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$70.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cormark lowered their price target on ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$67.17.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$58.68 on Tuesday. ATS has a 1-year low of C$45.64 and a 1-year high of C$64.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ATS will post 2.918 EPS for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.