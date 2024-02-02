CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.64.

TSE CIX opened at C$16.40 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.01 and a 12 month high of C$18.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$616.53 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.5086957 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

