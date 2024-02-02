Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25.

Bsr Reit Price Performance

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($2.18). The company had revenue of C$56.45 million for the quarter.

