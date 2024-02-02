Brokers Issue Forecasts for WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.92 million.

