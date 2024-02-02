Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 5th (NASDAQ:IROHU)

Iron Horse Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:IROHU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 5th. Iron Horse Acquisitions had issued 6,100,000 shares in its public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $61,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance
Shares of IROHU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.11.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile
