EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

EMSHF opened at $778.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $745.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $725.30. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52 week low of $652.00 and a 52 week high of $802.00.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.