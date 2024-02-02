Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.02. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.