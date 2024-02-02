Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Declines By 6.9%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. Dowa has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $33.92.
About Dowa
