Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Insider Sarah Fromson Buys 13,130 Shares

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Fromson acquired 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,009.30 ($10,182.18).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

Shares of BMD stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.66. The firm has a market cap of £203.73 million, a PE ratio of -2,825.00 and a beta of 0.19. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 49.60 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 64 ($0.81).

Get Baronsmead Second Venture Trust alerts:

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25,000.00%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.