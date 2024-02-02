Insider Buying: Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider Buys £29,835.78 in Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,638 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.78 ($37,930.05).

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,726 ($34.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,564.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,314.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.95, a PEG ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.45. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,903 ($24.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,776 ($35.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.