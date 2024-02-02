Insider Buying: Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider Buys £29,835.78 in Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,638 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.78 ($37,930.05).
Bellway Stock Performance
Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,726 ($34.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,564.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,314.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.95, a PEG ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.45. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,903 ($24.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,776 ($35.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.01.
