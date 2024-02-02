Insider Buying: Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS) Insider Buys £400,000 in Stock

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) insider Russell Thompson acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £400,000 ($508,517.67).

Critical Mineral Resources Price Performance

CMRS stock opened at GBX 3.13 ($0.04) on Friday. Critical Mineral Resources PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.30.

Critical Mineral Resources Company Profile

Critical Mineral Resources PLC explores for and develops mineral resources in Cyprus. The company was formerly known as Caerus Mineral Resources Plc and changed its name to Critical Mineral Resources PLC in August 2023. Critical Mineral Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

