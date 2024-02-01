Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 9,030 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $3,752,321,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.38. 1,253,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

