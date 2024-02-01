Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $17.99 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $10.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.97. 642,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,378. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $462.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

