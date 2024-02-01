CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,791. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.