Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.77. 14,411,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,819,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.