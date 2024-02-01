Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 175,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 98,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $276.42. 1,207,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,255. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $279.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.56. The company has a market cap of $507.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

