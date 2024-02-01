Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,744 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $429.19. The stock had a trading volume of 262,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,281. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.27.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

