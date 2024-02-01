Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,508 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.58. 293,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.11. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $174.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

