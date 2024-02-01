Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $21.55 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.77. 1,729,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,007,748. The firm has a market cap of $278.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $154.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $174.39.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.