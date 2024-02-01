Keybank National Association OH Has $76.80 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,621 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 27.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 102,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,449,711. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

