Motco Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,675 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in RTX were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,779,000 after buying an additional 261,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.