Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 6,600 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.48.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 715,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,962. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

