3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,284. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

