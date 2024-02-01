Keybank National Association OH Has $137.24 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $137,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 61.8% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 413.2% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.81. 263,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $248.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.80 and its 200 day moving average is $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.