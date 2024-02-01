Summit Financial LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

DHR traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $241.08. The company had a trading volume of 218,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,485. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $248.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

