Summit Financial LLC Buys 14,923 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,745,270. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $181.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

