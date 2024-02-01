Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,088 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after buying an additional 172,031 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after buying an additional 105,826 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

