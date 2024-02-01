Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys 74,895 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,895 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.61. 2,616,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,795,417. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.