Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $3,906,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.11. 803,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,285. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

