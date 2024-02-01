Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,906 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $599.65. 78,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.