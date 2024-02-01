Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,813,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,989,000 after purchasing an additional 515,233 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 126,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

