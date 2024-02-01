Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $151.04. 637,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,372. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $152.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

