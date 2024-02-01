Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.87. 292,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $326.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

