SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

GLD stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $190.11. 2,826,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,964. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

