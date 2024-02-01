Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 84,331 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 136.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.