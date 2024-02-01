Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 531 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $68.28. 301,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

