Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 85,500 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,782,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,204,000 after purchasing an additional 531,807 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566,884. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.