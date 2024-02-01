Keybank National Association OH Buys 31,530 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $85,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,688,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

