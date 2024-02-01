Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,766,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $426,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,833. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.