Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $394.62. The company had a trading volume of 124,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

