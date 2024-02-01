Keybank National Association OH Has $55.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $55,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.12. The stock had a trading volume of 301,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,802. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

