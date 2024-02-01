Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 35,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 592,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,135,000 after purchasing an additional 130,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

LOW traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $213.68. 171,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,739. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.53 and its 200-day moving average is $213.49. The company has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

