Summit Financial LLC Sells 165 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.61. The stock had a trading volume of 249,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,083. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $147.68.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

