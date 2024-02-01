Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Update

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DHR stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.30. 513,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.87. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

