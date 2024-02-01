Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $338.51 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.34, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,426 shares of company stock worth $130,091,039. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

