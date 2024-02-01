Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.69 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

