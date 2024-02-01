iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,136 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $312.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,087. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $318.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

