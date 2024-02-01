Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 8,976 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up about 1.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.26% of ANSYS worth $67,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $329.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,543. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.88. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

