Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 28.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 909.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.23. 275,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $248.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.